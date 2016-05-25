BRIEF-FDA recommends approval of Sanofi treatment for Type 2 Diabetes

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Sanofi
* FDA advisory committee recommends approval of Sanofi treatment for adults with Type 2 Diabetes
* Says both studies met their primary endpoints
* "Look forward to continuing to work with FDA as it completes its reviews of these new drug applications"
* FDA advisory committee recommends approval of Sanofi treatment for adults with Type 2 Diabetes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share