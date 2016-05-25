BRIEF-US Foods Holding says IPO of 44.4 million common shares priced at $23.00per share

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
May 25 US Foods Holding Corp
* Says Initial Public Offering of 44.4 million common shares priced at $23.00per share
* Shares of common stock are expected to begin trading on new york stock exchange on may 26, 2016, under symbol "USFD"
* Goldman, sachs & co., morgan stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for offering
* US Foods announces pricing of its Initial Public Offering
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share