BRIEF-US Foods Holding says IPO of 44.4 million common shares priced at $23.00per share

May 25 US Foods Holding Corp

* Says Initial Public Offering of 44.4 million common shares priced at $23.00per share

* Shares of common stock are expected to begin trading on new york stock exchange on may 26, 2016, under symbol "USFD"

* Goldman, sachs & co., morgan stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for offering

* US Foods announces pricing of its Initial Public Offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)