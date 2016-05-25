BRIEF-GMS says IPO of 7 mln common shares priced at $21/share

May 25 GMS Inc

* Says initial public offering of 7.00 million common shares priced at $21.00 per share

* Says shares of company's common stock are expected to begin trading on May 26, 2016 on New York Stock Exchange under symbol "GMS"

* Barclays Capital Inc and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running managers in offering

* GMS announces pricing of initial public offering