BRIEF-Bristow qtrly net loss per share $0.72

May 25 Bristow Group Inc

* Sees FY 2017 U.K. SAR revenue $205 million - $230 million

* Qtrly diluted net loss per share $0.72

* Bristow Group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

