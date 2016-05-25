BRIEF-Gemini Q1 loss per share C$0.02

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Gemini Corp
* Revenue in Q1 of 2016 totalled $31 million, which was a 25% decrease from $41 million achieved in Q1 of 2015
* Gemini Corporation reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue fell 25 percent to C$31 million
* Q1 loss per share C$0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share