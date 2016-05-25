版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 07:25 BJT

BRIEF-Ventas says priced $400 mln of 3.125% senior notes due 2023

May 25 Ventas Inc

* Says priced a public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.125% senior notes due 2023

* Ventas announces pricing of senior notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐