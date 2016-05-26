BRIEF-Emerald Oil enters into purchase agreement with CL Energy

May 25 Emerald Oil Inc

* Under terms of agreement, substantially all of assets would be sold for approximately $73.0 million

* Final agreement is also subject to approval of bankruptcy court

* Emerald Oil enters into stalking horse asset purchase agreement with CL Energy opportunity fund, L.P. and SSC Emerald LP