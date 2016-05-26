BRIEF-Costco Q3 earnings per share $1.24

May 25 Costco Wholesale Corporation

* Qtrly total comparable sales were 0%

* Qtrly comparable sales excluding the negative impacts from Gasoline price deflation and foreign exchange up 3%

* Net sales for the quarter increased two percent to $26.15 billion from $25.52 billion last year

* To-date operating results for fiscal year 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $1.24

* Q3 sales $26.15 billion versus I/B/E/S view $27.07 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)