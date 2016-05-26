版本:
BRIEF-Landcadia Holdings public offering of 25 mln shares priced at $10 per unit

May 25 Landcadia Holdings Inc

* Pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit

* Landcadia holdings, inc., sponsored by fertitta entertainment, inc. And leucadia national corporation, announces pricing of $250 million initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

