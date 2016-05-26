版本:
BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals 5.5 mln shares priced at $11 per share

May 25 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 5,500,000 shares of its class a common stock at $11 per share

* Anticipates proceeds from will be about $52.5 million, excluding any exercise of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares

* Reata pharmaceuticals, inc. Announces pricing of initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

