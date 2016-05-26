版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 16:31 BJT

BRIEF-Perpetual Energy announces swap of $62.5 mln senior notes for Tourmaline Oil

May 26 Perpetual Energy:

* Swapped additional $62.5 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes pursuant to previously announced securities swap proposal

* Perpetual energy inc. Announces closing of warwick gas storage disposition and successful swap of an additional $62.5 million of 8.75% senior notes for tourmaline oil corp. Shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐