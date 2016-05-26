BRIEF-Perpetual Energy announces swap of $62.5 mln senior notes for Tourmaline Oil

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
May 26 Perpetual Energy:
* Swapped additional $62.5 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes pursuant to previously announced securities swap proposal
* Perpetual energy inc. Announces closing of warwick gas storage disposition and successful swap of an additional $62.5 million of 8.75% senior notes for tourmaline oil corp. Shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.