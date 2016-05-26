版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 13:15 BJT

BRIEF-Technip awarded contract for furnace project in Saudi Arabia

May 26 Technip SA :

* Awarded contract to provide basic engineering and proprietary equipment for furnace project in Saudi Arabia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐