BRIEF-CIBC reports Q2 earnings per share C$2.35

May 26 Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce

* Announced a quarterly dividend increase of 3 cents per common share to $1.21 per share

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$2.40

* Q2 earnings per share c$2.35

* Q2 earnings per share view c$2.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

