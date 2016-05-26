BRIEF-Leucrotta Exploration reports Q1 loss per share $0.02

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
May 26 Leucrotta Exploration Inc
* Leucrotta exploration inc says increased production 16% to 1,251 boe/d in Q1 2016 from 1,076 boe/d in Q4 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Not provided guidance on capital spending given uncertainty in commodity markets but will be cautious in its spending profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.