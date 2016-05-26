版本:
BRIEF-Leucrotta Exploration reports Q1 loss per share $0.02

May 26 Leucrotta Exploration Inc

* Leucrotta exploration inc says increased production 16% to 1,251 boe/d in Q1 2016 from 1,076 boe/d in Q4 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Not provided guidance on capital spending given uncertainty in commodity markets but will be cautious in its spending profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

