BRIEF-Continental Gold provides update on Colombian government operation to close all illegal mines in Buritica

May 26 Continental Gold Inc

* Continental Gold provides update on the Colombian government operation to permanently close all illegal mines in Buritica

* Company's small-scale operating mine remains unaffected by intervention

* Company continues to fully cooperate with national, regional and municipal authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

