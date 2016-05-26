BRIEF-Destination Maternity posts Q1 earnings of $0.30/share

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
May 26 Destination Maternity Corp :
* Destination Maternity reports improved first quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 sales $124.4 million versus $141.6 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 5.4 percent
* Company updated its financial guidance for fiscal 2016
* Comparable sales expected to be flat for full fiscal year with greater improvement in second half of fiscal 2016
* 2016 gross margin to increase approximately 200 to 300 basis points year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.