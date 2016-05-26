版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 18:13 BJT

BRIEF-Tech Data Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.94

May 26 Tech Data Corp

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.05

* Q1 earnings per share $0.94

* Q1 sales $6.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $6 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.39 to $1.49

* Sees Q2 2017 sales $6.55 billion to $6.75 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.35, revenue view $6.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐