BRIEF-Descartes Systems Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.08

May 26 Descartes Systems Group Inc

* Descartes reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $48.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $48.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

