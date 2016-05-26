版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 18:22 BJT

BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 20 mln common shares

May 26 Royal Bank Of Canada :

* Royal Bank of Canada to repurchase up to 20 million of its common shares

* To repurchase for cancellation shares representing about 1.3 per cent of bank's outstanding common shares as at May 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐