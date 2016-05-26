BRIEF-Renewable Energy Group to offer $125 mln of senior notes

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Renewable Energy Group Inc
* Intends to offer, $125 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2036
* To use about $50 million of net proceeds from offering to repurchase a portion of outstanding 2.75% convertible senior notes
* Intends to use about $50 million of net proceeds to repurchase portion of co's outstanding 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2019
* Renewable energy group announces proposed offering of $125 million of convertible senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp