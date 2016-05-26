版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 18:41 BJT

BRIEF-FTE Networks announces 1-for-20 reverse stock split

May 26 Fte Networks

* Announces 1-For-20 reverse stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

