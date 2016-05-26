BRIEF-International Game Technology reports Q1 loss per share $0.46

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
May 26 International Game Technology Plc
* Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 loss per share $0.46
* Q1 same store sales rose 18 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $1.28 billion versus $848 million
* Q1 revenue rose 51 percent to $1.282 billion
* Says capital expenditures excluding Lotto concession payments are expected to be $575-$625 million for 2016
* Q1 revenue view $1.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.