版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 18:57 BJT

BRIEF-International Game Technology reports Q1 loss per share $0.46

May 26 International Game Technology Plc

* Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 loss per share $0.46

* Q1 same store sales rose 18 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $1.28 billion versus $848 million

* Q1 revenue rose 51 percent to $1.282 billion

* Says capital expenditures excluding Lotto concession payments are expected to be $575-$625 million for 2016

* Q1 revenue view $1.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐