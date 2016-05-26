BRIEF-Titan Machinery reports Q1 loss per share $0.17

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
May 26 Titan Machinery Inc
* Announces results for fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2016
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.21 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue $284.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $290.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On track to achieve our $100 million inventory reduction goal and modeling assumptions for fiscal 2017
* "Continue to face headwinds in agricultural and construction segments"
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS range from slight loss to break-even
* Ahead of schedule in marketing of aged inventory, having sold $25 million of $74 million targeted aged equipment inventory in q1 2017
* Ahead of schedule in marketing of aged inventory, having sold $25 million of $74 million targeted aged equipment inventory in q1 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.