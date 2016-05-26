BRIEF-Signet Jewelers Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.95

May 26 Signet Jewelers Ltd

* Qtrly same store sales up 2.4%.

* Annual earnings guidance reaffirmed.

* Signet jewelers ltd qtrly total sales $1.6 billion, up 3.2%

* Conducting strategic evaluation of credit portfolio

* "pursuing opportunity to grow square footage both near-term, driven principally by kay, and medium-term driven more by zales"

* Q1 adjusted eps was $1.95

* Signet jewelers ltd sees q2 same store sales up 1.0% to 2.0%

* Sees q2 eps $1.39 to $1.46

* Sees q2 adjusted eps $1.49 to $1.54

* Signet jewelers ltd sees 2017 same store sales up 2.0% to 3.5%

* Goldman sachs has been engaged as company's financial advisor in strategic evaluation process

* Signet jewelers reports record first quarter earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.95

* Q1 earnings per share $1.87

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)