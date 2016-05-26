版本:
BRIEF-Alkermes appoints Nancy Snyderman to board of directors

May 26 Alkermes Plc

* Alkermes appoints Nancy Snyderman to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

