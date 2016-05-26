版本:
BRIEF-Forward Air says CFO Rodney Bell to retire

May 26 Forward Air Corp

* After transitioning role, bell will remain at company through march 2017 in an advisory role

* Forward air corporation svp and cfo rodney l. Bell to retire; michael j. Morris to fill role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

