公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四

BRIEF-Rubicon Project reiterates Q2, full year 2016 guidance

May 26 Rubicon Project Inc :

* Rubicon Project CEO and founder addresses B. Riley & Co. Investor conference; company reiterates Q2 and full year 2016 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

