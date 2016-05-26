BRIEF-Patterson Q4 sales $1.5 bln

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
May 26 Patterson Companies :
* Establishes adjusted earnings guidance for fiscal 2017 of $2.60 to $2.70 per diluted share
* "taken initial steps toward repositioning Patterson Companies for more sustainable and profitable growth in future"
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Patterson Companies Reports Fiscal 2016 Fourth Quarter operating results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share $0.68 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.60 to $2.70
* Q4 sales $1.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.46 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
