BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals names Sam Eldessouky SVP and corporate controller

May 26 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc -

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals names Sam Eldessouky senior vice president and corporate controller

* Eldessouky joins Valeant from Tyco International PLC, where he served as senior vice president

* Eldessouky joins Valeant from Tyco International PLC, where he served as senior vice president

