BRIEF-Frankly Inc. reports qtrly net loss of $1.6 mln

* Frankly Inc qtrly revenue of $5.2 million , up $467,000 , or 10%, as compared to normalized Q4 2015 revenue of $4.8 million

* Frankly Inc qtrly net loss of $1.6 million , an improvement of $1.5 million as compared to Q4

