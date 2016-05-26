BRIEF-Frankly Inc. reports qtrly net loss of $1.6 mln

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Frankly Inc -
* Frankly Inc qtrly revenue of $5.2 million , up $467,000 , or 10%, as compared to normalized Q4 2015 revenue of $4.8 million
* Frankly Inc qtrly net loss of $1.6 million , an improvement of $1.5 million as compared to Q4
* Frankly Inc. reports 2016 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp