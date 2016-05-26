版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 21:38 BJT

BRIEF-Advanced Accelerator Applications appoints Francois Nader to board

May 26 Advanced Accelerator Applications SA

* Advanced Accelerator Applications appoints Francois Nader to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

