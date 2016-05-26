版本:
BRIEF-Navigators initiates dividend

May 26 Navigators Group Inc :

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock

* Navigators initiates dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

