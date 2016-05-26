BRIEF-Red Pine Exploration commences private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $2 mln

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Red Pine Exploration Inc
* Commenced private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $2 million by issuing combination of flow-through and non-flow-through units
* Each flow-through unit each flow-through unit sold will be priced at $0.09 and will consist of one flow-through common share
* Red pine exploration announces brokered private placement to advance the wawa gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp