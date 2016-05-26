版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 19:48 BJT

BRIEF-Dollar Tree posts Q1 earnings per share $0.98

May 26 Dollar Tree Inc

* Dollar tree, inc. Reports results for the first quarter fiscal 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.98

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees low single-digit increase in same-store sales for Q2

* Sees low single-digit increase in same-store sales for FY

* Q1 same store sales rose 2.3 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $5.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.58 to $3.80

* Sees Q2 2016 sales $5.03 billion to $5.12 billion

* Sees FY 2016 sales $20.79 billion to $21.08 billion

* Q1 sales $5.09 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.1 billion

* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.66 to $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐