BRIEF-Dollar Tree posts Q1 earnings per share $0.98

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Dollar Tree Inc
* Dollar tree, inc. Reports results for the first quarter fiscal 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.98
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees low single-digit increase in same-store sales for Q2
* Sees low single-digit increase in same-store sales for FY
* Q1 same store sales rose 2.3 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $5.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.58 to $3.80
* Sees Q2 2016 sales $5.03 billion to $5.12 billion
* Sees FY 2016 sales $20.79 billion to $21.08 billion
* Q1 sales $5.09 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.1 billion
* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.66 to $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp