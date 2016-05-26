BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports Q2 earnings per share $2.11

May 26 Sanderson Farms Inc

* Sanderson Farms Inc reports results for second quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $2.11

* Q2 sales $692.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $669.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

"looking ahead to second half of fiscal year, we continue to expect benefit of lower grain prices"