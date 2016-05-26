版本:
BRIEF-Milestone Scientific announces completion of clinical trial enrollment for epidural instrument

May 26 Milestone Scientific Inc :

* Milestone Scientific announces completion of enrollment in clinical trials for its epidural instrument Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

