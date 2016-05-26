版本:
BRIEF-NYX Gaming Group reports Q1 loss per share c$0.18

May 26 NYX Gaming Group Ltd

* Q1 loss per share c$0.18

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.01, revenue view c$19.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue of $18.8 million, up 88.7% (31.8% organic growth) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

