BRIEF-Actions Semiconductor reports Q1 revenue $12 mln vs $10.5 mln

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd
* Actions Semiconductor reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $12 million versus $10.5 million
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $13.5 million to $14.5 million
* Revenue for Q1 of 2016 was $12.0 million, as compared to revenue of $11.9 million for q4 of 2015
* Net loss attributable to actions semiconductor's shareholders for Q1 of 2016 was $3.9 million or $0.089 per ADS
* "Anticipates that its ability to increase revenue will be limited for next few quarters."
* Expect research and development expenditures in 2016 to be below 2015 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp