2016年 5月 26日

BRIEF-Neuroderm Q1 net loss $5.4 mln

May 26 Neuroderm Ltd :

* Net loss of $5.4 million in three months ended March 31, 2016 compared to $1.6 million for same period in 2015

* "Remain on track to achieve our development milestones in 2016 for our lead product candidates"

* Neuroderm announces first quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

