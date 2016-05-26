版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四

BRIEF-Cordoba Minerals provides drilling update at Alacran project

May 26 Cordoba Minerals Corp :

* Cordoba Minerals drills 150 metres of 1.15% copper-equivalent mineralization at the alacran project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

