公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四

BRIEF-Americas Silver says Alex Davidson named as chairman

May 26 Americas Silver Corp :

* Americas Silver Corporation announces Alex Davidson appointed as chairman; company recommences full operations at the Nuestra Senora Mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

