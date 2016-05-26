版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 20:35 BJT

BRIEF-Ovascience says offering of 7.2 mln shares priced at $7/share

May 26 Ovascience Inc :

* Ovascience announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7.2 million shares of its common stock at $7.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

