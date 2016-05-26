BRIEF-Qorvo names Mark Murphy as CFO

May 26 Qorvo Inc :

* Mark Murphy will succeed Steven Buhaly

* Buhaly will remain in an advisory capacity until July 31, 2016

* Murphy most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Delphi Automotive Plc

* Murphy most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Delphi Automotive Plc