BRIEF-BRG prices Series A preferred stock offering

May 26 Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc :

* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) prices Series A preferred stock offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

