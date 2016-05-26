版本:
BRIEF-Hertz announces pricing of $1.235 bln of senior secured second priority notes

May 26 Hertz Global Holdings Inc :

* Hertz Global Holdings announces pricing of $1.235 billion of senior secured second priority notes by HERC Spinoff Escrow issuers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

