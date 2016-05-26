版本:
BRIEF-XPEL Technologies Q1 earnings per share $0.027

May 26 XPEL Technologies Corp :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.027

* Q1 revenue rose 39 percent to $11.3 million

* XPEL reports first quarter revenue growth of 39% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

