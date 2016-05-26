BRIEF-Global Partners signs agreement for divestiture of 31 retail sites

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Global Partners :
* Through a wholly owned subsidiary, it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Mirabito Holdings Inc
* Will also enter into long-term supply contracts for branded and unbranded gasoline and other petroleum products with Mirabito Holdings
* Global Partners Signs Purchase And Sale Agreement For Planned Divestiture Of 31 Non Strategic retail sites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp