公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 20:46 BJT

BRIEF-Global Partners signs agreement for divestiture of 31 retail sites

May 26 Global Partners :

* Through a wholly owned subsidiary, it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Mirabito Holdings Inc

* Will also enter into long-term supply contracts for branded and unbranded gasoline and other petroleum products with Mirabito Holdings

* Global Partners Signs Purchase And Sale Agreement For Planned Divestiture Of 31 Non Strategic retail sites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

