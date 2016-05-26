版本:
BRIEF-Anthem gets approval for Cigna deal from Indiana Department of Insurance

May 26 Anthem Inc :

* Received final order from Indiana Department Of Insurance Commissioner, approving acquisition of Cigna healthcare of Indiana

* Anthem receives approval for Cigna acquisition from Indiana Department Of Insurance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

