版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 20:57 BJT

BRIEF-Bbsi reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

May 26 Barrett Business Services Inc

* Bbsi reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.55

* Q4 revenue rose 17 percent to $1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐