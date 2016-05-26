版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 20:54 BJT

BRIEF-Gawk names Christopher Hall chief financial officer

May 26 Gawk Inc

* Gawk, inc. Names christopher hall chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

